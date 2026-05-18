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Register To Join The BIRTHDAY BASH BAR CRAWL!

Register To Join The BIRTHDAY BASH BAR CRAWL! – Sponsored By Hennessy

Published on May 18, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Birthday Bash Bar Crawl
Source: R1 Digital / R1

On Friday, May 22, Hot 107.9 invites you to hop on our bus and join us for the first-ever BIRTHDAY BASH BAR CRAWL – SPONSORED BY HENNESSY!

Join your favorite Hot 107.9 personalities as we hop to 5 of our favorite hot spots for one unforgettable pregame!

Pickup is at 5pm at Thrive Restaurant, located at 101 Marietta, and then we hit up Tulum Kitchen & Bar, High Society Buckhead, Fin & Feathers, and Wicked Wolf Sports Pub & Club!

The only way you can roll with us is by registering! Spots are limited, and you must be 21+ to join!

REGISTER BELOW!

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