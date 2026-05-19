Big Mama For Real: Latto Reportedly Gives Birth & Shares Her Raw Pregnancy Journey

Latto confirms 21 Savage as the baby's father in her pregnancy video.

Latto opens up about the challenges of working and recording music while pregnant.

Latto's new album title 'Big Mama' takes on a whole new meaning with her pregnancy.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It seems like congratulations are in order for Latto. The Atlanta rapper reportedly just welcomed her first baby, making her officially a “Big Mama” for real.

In true Latto fashion, the raptress dropped the news her way. Following her splashy pregnancy reveal in March, weeks of swirling rumors, and fans trying to piece together every clue, Latto shared a video on social media that was raw, emotional, and touching.

Through personal clips, doctors’ appointments, family conversations, studio moments, baby shower footage, and celebrity events, Latto showed the joy of pregnancy and motherhood. And we are here for it.

Latto Confirms 21 Savage As Her Baby’s Father, Drops Intimate Shared Moments In Her Pregnancy Video

What also has fans talking about the video drop are the celebrity cameos, including 21 Savage in several clips, all but confirming he is the father. His appearance is major because fans have had plenty of theories since Latto announced her pregnancy.

In fact, during a recent tour stop with Mariah The Scientist, she played into the chatter. Latto rocked a baby tee that read, “Yes, it’s true, Mariah The Scientist is my BD.”

In the recent social media drop, she also got vulnerable about what this season has required from her. The Atlanta rapper said she was already planning to name her album Big Mama before learning she was pregnant.

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Once she found out, the title carried a whole new meaning.

Latto Shares Her Big Mama Journey Her Way

She also opened up about questioning how she would keep working, performing, and recording music while “sober,” tired, and going through “body changes.” For mothers who have had to keep showing up, Latto’s words were all too real.

Latto has not officially revealed the baby’s gender, but one thing is already clear: this child is surrounded by love. Family members cried. Friends celebrated. Sexyy Red, Angel Reese, and Usher were among the familiar faces seen in moments from her journey and baby shower.

By the end of the video, Latto shared that she was 37 weeks before the clip moved into audio from the delivery room, with voices encouraging her to push.

Fans had already been on baby watch before the announcement. TMZ reported on May 13 that viewers thought they heard baby sounds in a Mother’s Day video from Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation. In the same clip, she referenced her “first Mother’s Day,” and the internet started connecting dots.

Now, Big Mama’s new chapter is here. Latto is still the rapper, the performer, the glam girl, and the woman building her next era in real time. She’s just doing it now with a baby in her arms.

Big Mama For Real: Latto Reportedly Gives Birth & Shares Her Raw Pregnancy Journey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com