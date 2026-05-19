Nick Cannon’s Ex-Account Manager Busted For Stealing $2 MILLION!

Nick Cannon's former account manager is now facing major federal chargers after allegedly draining millions

Nick Cannon's former account manager is now facing major federal chargers after allegedly draining millions

Nick Cannon's former account manager is now facing major federal chargers after allegedly draining millions

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Whew, not Nick Cannon finding out his own money manager allegedly been running through his bank account like it was his direct deposit. Federal prosecutors say the man stole over $2 million over almost four years, using Nick’s cards for ATM withdrawals, Amazon shopping sprees, trips, and all types of personal expenses behind his back.

Now the former account manager is facing serious white-collar scheme action and could end up doing major slammer time if convicted. Here’s the thing though … could you fully trust somebody else to handle your finances, or are you checking every account and transaction yourself no matter how busy life gets?