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CARDI B’S VEGAS MIC THROW CASE HEADS TO TRIAL

Cardi B Vegas Concert Incident is set for 2027 Trial

Published on May 19, 2026
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  • Cardi B Vegas Concert Incident is set for 2027 Trial
  • Cardi B Vegas Concert Incident is set for 2027 Trial
  • Cardi B Vegas Concert Incident is set for 2027 Trial

Belcalis Almanzar a.k.a. Cardi B Vegas mic-throw case is really headed to see court now . A jury trial is locked in to start sometime in October 2027, and the judge basically told everybody involved, “play with these deadlines if you want to,” because fines and even getting the case tossed are on the tableIf y’all remember, this all goes back to that hot night at Drai’s in Vegas when Cardi asked the crowd to splash her with water, but things allegedly went left after a woman threw water and ice in her face. after that, Cardi launched the mic into the crowd. Now the woman says she suffered injuries and emotional distress, while Cardi has maintained the fan kept splashing her after she initially invited it. Now be honest… Do you think Cardi was justified in reacting in the moment, or should celebs always keep it together no matter what fans do?

Do y’all think Cardi was justified in reacting in the moment, or should celebs always keep it together no matter what fans do?

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