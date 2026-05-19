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Magic City Gets The 'Scary Movie' Treatment In Atlanta

Boo! & Baddies: Marlon & Shawn Wayans Bring Laughter & Lemon-Pepper P-Poppery To ATL For ‘Scary Movie’ Screening & Magic City Celebration

Published on May 19, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
  • Wayans brothers and director Michael Tiddes bring 'Scary Movie 6' to Atlanta for creator screening and Magic City celebration.
Source: Derek White/Getty Images

On Monday (May 18), Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans brought the “Boo!” and baddies to ATL ahead of the premiere of Scary Movie 6 for a night of laughs and lemon pepper p-poppery.

Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Between a full creator screening event and a stop at the legendary Magic City, the city of Atlanta got a preview of what is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2026.

Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

According to an official press release, Marlon, Shawn, and director Michael Tiddes all made grand entrances at the Scary Movie creator screening event at Regal Atlantic Station before taking the celebration to Magic City for the famed “Magic City Monday.”

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

If you know anything about what a night at Magic City looks like when celebrities of this caliber walk through the door, you already understand that the stories from that evening are going to be circulating for weeks.

Marlon Wayans at Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

What Is Scary Movie 6 About?

The film itself sounds like it is going to be everything the culture has been waiting for since the original Scary Movie changed the comedy game back in 2000.

Twenty-six years after Shorty, Ray, Cindy, and Brenda first outran a suspiciously familiar masked killer, the Core Four are back, and this time nothing is safe. Marlon, Shawn, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall all reunite alongside returning favorites and an incredible roster of fresh faces, including Kenan Thompson, Damon Wayans Jr., Sydney Park, Heidi Gardner, and Kim Wayans, among many others.

The premise alone is sending us because the film is specifically designed to take aim at every single horror trend of the last decade. From reboots and remakes to requels, prequels, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in the title, and every quote-unquote final chapter that was absolutely not final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed.

The press release puts it perfectly: The Wayans are back to cancel, cancel culture. And based on the energy coming out of Atlanta this weekend, they came prepared to do exactly that and then some.

Produced by Rick Alvarez, Craig Wayans, Marlon, Shawn, and Kenan Wayans and directed by Tiddes—who also helmed A Haunted House—this is a full family production in every sense of the word. The Wayans machine is operating at full power, and they brought it to Atlanta to let the city feel it before anyone else.

Scary Movie is in theaters on June 5, 2026.

See more photos from the Atlanta screening and Magic City experience on the flip.

Magic City Scary Movie 6 Takeover

Magic City Scary Movie 6 Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

This Billboard Is Jokes

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

The Gang’s All Here

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Atlanta Creators Stepped Out

Attendees at Scary Movie 6 Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Scary Movie Money

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Masked In The A

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Looked Like A Grand Time

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

All Laughs With These Guys

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Close Up On Shawn

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

A Scary Movie

Scary Movie Screening & Magic City Event in Atlanta
Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

Scary Movie heads to theaters June 5. Comment if you plan to go see it.

Boo! & Baddies: Marlon & Shawn Wayans Bring Laughter & Lemon-Pepper P-Poppery To ATL For ‘Scary Movie’ Screening & Magic City Celebration was originally published on bossip.com

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