Reec & Atlanta Legends Take Over The Final Weekend of UniverSoul Circus!

The final weekend of the world-famous in Atlanta is HERE, and we’re going out with a BANG!

Join us on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM for an unforgettable night filled with high-energy performances, incredible circus acts, and legendary Atlanta flavor added to the show!

Reec is bringing along some special guests to turn the energy all the way up, including:

MYKKO MONTANA and Real Atlanta legends THE ORGANIZATION, featuring Iceberg, Kooly C, and Black Dave performing classics like “Nasty Dancer”

This is more than just a circus, it’s a celebration of culture, music, family fun, and Atlanta entertainment all under one roof.

🎟️ Use promo code: REECANDJUNIOR at checkout for a special ticket discount!

See link below

CODE = REECANDJUNIOR

Even better, a portion of the proceeds will help support the rescue animals at and their ongoing community efforts.

Get your tickets today at before they’re gone!

Reec & Atlanta Legends Take Over UniverSoul Circus! GET DISCOUNTED TIX HERE! was originally published on majicatl.com