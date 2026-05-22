MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

Getty Images/ Quinta Brunson / Betty Boop

MAGA snowflakes are BIG MAD after news broke that Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will play the iconic cartoon character, Betty Boop.

White folks are stark raving mad and calling the latest casting news a “woke” decision after it was confirmed Brunson would play the fictional cartoon character in a live-action film, according to reporting by the Daily Beast.

While MAGA loyalists called the casting “race swapping,” others are pointing out the clear, obvious fact that Brunson bears some resemblance to Betty Boop, the lovable, big-eyed cartoon character with an iconic pixie cut that was first introduced in the 20th century.

Right Wing loser, oops, we mean influencer Matt Walsh was one of those snowflakes crying, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “There is only one reason to bring back an iconic piece of Americana just to race swap it like this. Even a faithful Betty Boop reboot probably wouldn’t sell many tickets. A race-swapped Betty Boop has absolutely no chance of success. But they do it anyway out of spite. They aren’t even trying to make money. It’s just pure resentment.”

Other MAGA accounts called it “race-rage baiting to no end with their woke DEI antics” and yelling that Hollywood needs to “STOP replacing WHITE people.” Something that is literally not happening.

What makes this even more hilarious is that Mark Fleischer, the grandson of Betty Boop’s creator, Max Fleischer, is working closely with Brunson on the film, according to the Daily Beast.

As for the inspiration for Betty Boop, Fleischer has never confirmed it himself, but it was based on a single person, according to the Daily Beast and 1934 reporting from the New York Times, the “closest inspiration” was Black jazz singer Esther Jones.

Hilariously, many are in Matt Walshe’s comments on X schooling him on that history.

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Welp.

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