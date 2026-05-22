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The Wayans Brothers Are Breathing New Life Into Scary Movie

Wayans Brothers Are Breathing New Life Into 'Scary Movie' Franchise

Published on May 22, 2026
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MORNING HUSTLE WAYANS INTERVIEW COVER
Source: reach media / Radio One

Shawn and Marlon Wayans Reunite For Scary Movie

Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans brought big reunion energy to The Morning Hustle as they opened up about returning together for a new Scary Movie, a franchise they helped turn into a comedy staple. Their appearance mattered because it was more than a promo stop — it was a clear statement that the brothers are stepping back into a space they helped define, this time with a fresh cast, familiar faces, and a sharper read on today’s culture.


On the new film, the brothers described Scary Movie as a legacy play built to connect generations. They said the reboot mixes old-school characters with new talent and takes aim at modern society while keeping the franchise’s wild spirit intact. The goal, they made clear, is a movie that feels broad, funny, and inclusive without losing its edge.

From there, the interview moved into tougher ground: race jokes, generational comedy, and cancel culture. Marlon argued that if comedy pushes buttons, it has to be truly funny, not just provocative. Both brothers framed their style as satire rather than shock, defending comedy that targets everybody while saying the best jokes should land hard enough to make even the subject laugh.

They also spoke on sketch comedy’s future, saying there is still room for bold shows in the tradition of In Living Color and Dave Chappelle’s work. By the end, the message was simple: the Wayans brand of comedy is back, and tickets for Scary Movie are on sale today.

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Wayans Brothers Are Breathing New Life Into 'Scary Movie' Franchise was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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