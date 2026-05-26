Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety, PSC Album & Metro Boomin Collab With DJ Misses At Birthday Bash XXX

Young Dro wants to bring back classic Atlanta hip-hop energy to Birthday Bash.

Sobriety has taught Dro to live in the moment and navigate through problems.

Dro is working on joint projects with Metro Boomin and the P$C crew.

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Young Dro Checks In With DJ Misses At Birthday Bash XXX

Young Dro pulled up to Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX looking clean, blessed and ready for another night at “the office.” He said hitting the stage now feels natural, but he also feels like the city is at a point where it needs to tap back into that cool, classic energy. With names like Gucci, T.I. and 2 Chainz still standing tall, Dro wants to help bring back that era of good music and real performance.

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Classic Energy And Birthday Bash Memories

When Misses asked about his favorite Birthday Bash memory, Dro said there are too many to count but one stands out. He recalled the year he came out in purple and green around the time “FDB” first dropped, calling that moment especially dope. DJ Misses added that “FDB” still gets the club going and is her go-to 12:30 a.m. record when it is time to really turn things up. For Dro, memories like that are proof of how long his music has been a staple in Atlanta nightlife.

Five Years Sober And Moving With Peace

Asked what keeps him going, Young Dro gave an honest answer: being sober. He proudly shared that he is celebrating five years of sobriety, and Misses had the crowd give it up for him in that moment. Dro said sobriety lets him truly live in the moment and remember everything, instead of letting important times slip by. Later, when Misses asked what peace taught him that pain could not, he said peace taught him he can navigate through any problem. Without that peace, he feels he might have gotten messed up in certain moments, but now he knows he can think his way through.

New Music With Metro Boomin And PSC

Young Dro also came with updates for the fans. He revealed he is working on a joint project with Metro Boomin, calling it the Metro and Young Dro project. On top of that, he said the P$C album is scheduled to drop on the 29th of this month, featuring T.I., Mac Boney, Big Kuntry and DJ Drama. The crew already has a single out called “Straight from the A,” giving listeners a taste of what is coming. Between personal growth, classic records and new collaborations, Dro is proving there is still plenty to respect when he hits the Birthday Bash XXX stage.