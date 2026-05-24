Jason Weaver Is Heading Towards A New Era In Entertainment

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Jason Weaver Reflects on The Chi, Michael Jackson and What’s Next

Jason Weaver pulled up to The Morning Hustle with the kind of perspective only a child star turned seasoned creative can offer. As The Chi enters its final season, Weaver said the Showtime drama helped show a fuller picture of Chicago beyond the usual headlines. For the South Side native, the win was in showing the city’s beauty, community and everyday Black life with honesty.

He also opened up about one of the more surprising twists in his The Chi journey. Weaver revealed he was originally cast in the pilot as Ronnie, then got dropped when the show was retooled. Instead of holding on to bitterness, he said creator Lena Waithe kept her word and later brought him back as Shaad — a role that became a fan favorite and gave him four strong seasons.



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That full-circle moment connects to how he now moves around younger actors. Weaver said he keeps an open door for castmates who want advice, especially those growing up in the business. He credited his mother for protecting him early, teaching him contracts at the kitchen table and making sure fame never replaced real parenting.

Weaver also revisited the long-running conversation around his Lion King deal, explaining that his mother already knew the music business and how to negotiate. From there, he widened the lens, saying residuals across film and TV have shrunk in the streaming era, leaving many actors with far less than they once counted on.

Elsewhere, he spoke candidly about the stalled ATL sequel, saying talent does not own the intellectual property and studios control those decisions. He also reaffirmed his support for HBCUs, calling it a duty to pour into the next generation through mentorship and campus master classes.

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Some of the interview’s most memorable moments came when Weaver recalled meeting Michael Jackson, who quietly visited him on the set of The Jacksons: An American Dream in disguise and encouraged his performance. Looking ahead, Weaver said he is back in the studio making mature, romantic records and preparing to launch Leave It to Weaver, a new talk show built to spotlight Black talent, conversation and community.

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Jason Weaver Is Heading Towards A New Era In Entertainment was originally published on themorninghustle.com