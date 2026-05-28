Fans Push For Keke Palmer & 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Date
Fans Push For Keke Palmer & 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Date
Fans Push For Keke Palmer & ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans to Date
After a recent episode of the podcast Baby, this is Keke Palmer, fans are pushing for the well-known actress and Hot Ones host, Sean Evans, to date after witnessing their fiery chemistry.
The actress kicked off her podcast on Tuesday, introducing Evans as her “potential future suitor.”
The romance rumors started originally when Evans said on his show that he has always had a crush on her.
On an episode that released last September, Palmer, 32, was a guest and asked Evans, 39, about his crush on her. The I Love Boosters actress has been a guest on Hot Ones previously in 2017 and 2021.
During that episode, she and Evans shared a kiss to see if sparks were really soaring.
During the reunion on the podcast, the duo revisited the viral moment, and Evans made fans swoon even more, saying how he is already mapping out their future together. He also didn’t shy away from showering Palmer in compliments.
“There are a lot of reasons that you’re a great [“Hot Ones”] guest, but you’re obviously very charismatic. You’re beautiful,” he said, “You have a way of talking about the stuff that you do. You’ll say something smart or thoughtful, and then you’ll provide an example from your career, and then you’ll undercut that with a little joke. And I think it just keeps the rhythm of all of that.”
Fans Push For Keke Palmer & 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Date was originally published on foxync.com