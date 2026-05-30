6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Source: reach media / other

6LACK Opens Up on The Morning Hustle: New Album, Fatherhood, and Everything In Between

6LACK stopped by The Morning Hustle and gave fans exactly what they needed — real talk, raw stories, and a deep dive into where he’s been and where he’s headed. First things first: it’s pronounced “Black.” The East Atlanta artist broke down why the name carries weight, rooted in the significance the number 6 holds in his personal life. It’s more than a stage name — it’s identity.



✕

His new album, Love Is the New Gangster, is shaping up to be his most intentional project yet. The title says it all — protecting your family and investing in your community is the real definition of gangster. Period.

The conversation shifted to 21 Savage’s “F the Streets” movement, and 6LACK explained it as a mindset shift — knowing what it takes to win beyond street codes. He also put the rapper-vs.-singer debate to rest: he’s both, and he blends them unapologetically.

His battle rap roots run deep. He credits Cassidy as a major influence and says those early cypher days sharpened his songwriting. And that viral clip of him “battling” Young Thug? Just a freestyle at a video shoot — but it eventually led to a real collaboration that fans have been loving.

He reflected on growing up on the east side of Atlanta, and explained why he put his daughters on the album cover — it’s a statement about what matters most. He’s intentional about their privacy though, setting real boundaries around social media exposure.

From sliding into LeBron’s DMs to clearing up the “toxic” label — that early music came from a stressful chapter, not a character flaw — 6LACK kept it transparent. He even opened up about his old Flo Rida record deal, features with J. Cole and Future, and the grind of his humble beginnings. His management found him at the right time, his creative process is rooted in live instrumentation and jam sessions, and his current relationship fuels everything he’s making now. 6LACK isn’t just an artist — he’s building a legacy.

RELATED STORIES:

These 2016 R&B Albums Still Hit Different in 2026

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs

No Ordinary Love: A Timeline Of Drake’s Obsession With Sade

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album was originally published on themorninghustle.com