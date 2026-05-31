Atlanta’s biggest Juneteenth celebration is gearing up for another historic weekend. Juneteenth Atlanta returns to Piedmont Park June 19-21, bringing together thousands for a powerful celebration of freedom, culture, community, and Black excellence. From the World Freedom Day Parade and live entertainment to local vendors, youth activities, wellness programming, food, and family-friendly experiences, the three-day event continues its tradition of honoring history while celebrating the future. Organizers expect another massive turnout as communities from across Georgia gather to commemorate Juneteenth and the enduring spirit of resilience and unity.

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Juneteenth Atlanta 2026 Returns to Piedmont Park was originally published on myclassixatl.com