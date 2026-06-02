Nia Long Challenges “Michael” Biopic; Pushing for Equal Pay

Fair Pay Fight: Nia Long's Reported Dispute With Lionsgate Sparks Industry Conversation

Nia Long Is Standing Firm as Reported Pay Gap Claims Put Hollywood Practices Under the Microscope

Nia Long Reportedly Seeks Mediation After Alleged Salary Gap on "Michael" Bio Pic

Nia Long ain’t letting nothing slide in 2026. She’s reportedly going head-to head with Lionsgate over a pay gap on the “Michael” biopic, even with a clause that was supposed to keep things equal: but her co-stars still walked away with bigger checks. Now she’s pushing for mediation and standing on business, shining a light on how Hollywood still plays when it comes to fair pay (even when your role carries weight). But that raises the question: How many more receipts do Black women have to bring before “equal pay” stops being a negotiation and starts being a standard?