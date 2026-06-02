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Nia Long Challenges “Michael” Biopic; Pushing for Equal Pay

Even With an Equal-Pay Clause, Nia Long Says the Numbers Didn't Add Up

Published on June 2, 2026
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  • Fair Pay Fight: Nia Long's Reported Dispute With Lionsgate Sparks Industry Conversation
  • Nia Long Is Standing Firm as Reported Pay Gap Claims Put Hollywood Practices Under the Microscope
  • Nia Long Reportedly Seeks Mediation After Alleged Salary Gap on "Michael" Bio Pic

Nia Long ain’t letting nothing slide in 2026. She’s reportedly going head-to head with Lionsgate over a pay gap on the “Michael” biopic, even with a clause that was supposed to keep things equal: but her co-stars still walked away with bigger checks. Now she’s pushing for mediation and standing on business, shining a light on how Hollywood still plays when it comes to fair pay (even when your role carries weight). But that raises the question: How many more receipts do Black women have to bring before “equal pay” stops being a negotiation and starts being a standard?

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