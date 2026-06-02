Russell Simmons Responds To Jeffrey Epstein File Mention
- Russell Simmons Calls the Epstein File Connection Misleading, Sparking Online Debate
- A Bible Reference, an Epstein Mention, and a Viral Backlash: Russell Simmons Explains
- Russell Simmons Dismisses Epstein File Speculation, but the Internet Isn't Letting It Go
Russell Simmons is speaking out after his name popped up in the Jeffrey Epstein files, and he says the internet is running wild with the story. During a recent interview, Simmons claimed he never met or even talked to Epstein, saying his name only showed up because of a random Bible mention from a Miss Uganda model. However, Social Media wasn’t exactly buying the explanation, especially after Simmons brushed it off by saying, “Every famous person is in the files somehow.” That leads to an important question: If somebody’s name keeps coming up in messy situations, are you believing the explanation or side-eyeing the whole story?
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