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"Love & Hip Hop" Prepares for its Final Curtain Call After 15 Years

“Love & Hip Hop” Prepares for its Final Curtain Call After 15 Years

The End of an Era: "Love & Hip Hop" Is Reportedly Wrapping Up With a Six-Part Farewell Special

Published on June 2, 2026
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  • Fifteen Years Later, 'Love & Hip Hop' Is Ready To Revisit The Drama That Defined a Generation
  • Joseline, Stevie Jay, Lil Scrappy and More Set to Reflect on the Legacy of "Love & Hip Hop"
  • The Cameras May Be Stopping, but the Conversations Around "Love & Hip Hop" Are Far From Over

After 15 years of drama, hustle, and unforgettable moments, Love & Hip Hop is getting ready to take its final bow with a six-part special this fall. Bringing back the culture, the chaos, and the conversations that had us hooked. From icons like Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J, and Lil Scrappy to the wildest storylines, it’s all getting unpacked one last time. Which begs the question: Are you tuning in for the final chapter, or you feel like Love & Hip Hop should’ve kept the cameras rolling?

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