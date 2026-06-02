Reginae Carter Reveals How Being A Celebrity’s Kid Worked Against Her
- Famous Last Name, Unexpected Obstacles: Reginae Carter Opens UP About Being Judged Before Being Known
- Reginae Carter Says People Saw Lil Wayne's Reputation Before They Saw Her Potential
- Reginae Carter Gets Candid About How Assumptions and Stereotypes Impacted Her Opportunities
Being the daughter of Lil Wayne ain’t always the flex people think. Reginae Carter kept it real and said her last name had doors shutting before she could even knock, especially at Atlanta’s elite schools. She was focused and ready, but got turned away because Administrators judged her off her dad’s image, not her grades or character (now that’s wild). This situation has me wondering: Have you ever felt like people boxed you in or counted you out before even getting to know you?
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