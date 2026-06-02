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Keith Lee Says His Team May Have Cost Him a “Scary Movie 6” Appearance

Keith Lee Says a Behind-The-Scenes Mix Up Cost Him a Potential "Scary Movie 6" Opportunity

Published on June 2, 2026
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  • A Miscommunication, a Six-Figure Ask, and a Missed Opportunity: Keith Lee Speaks Out
  • What Was Suppose to Be a Big Hollywood Moment Reportedly Fell Apart Before It Ever Started
  • Keith Lee Opens Up About The Team Decision That Allegedly Shut Down a Marlon Wayans Link-Up

Keith Lee almost had a major Scary Movie 6 link-up with Marlon Wayans, but the whole thing got fumbled behind the scenes. During his Tubi series, All In The Familee, Keith revealed that somebody from his own team allegedly hit Marlon’s camp with a six-figure appearance fee without Keith or his family even knowing. Once Wayans’ team saw the number, they backed out immediately and Keith said they were heated when they finally found out what happened. This controversy highlights a critical question: Could you keep somebody on your team after they cost you a huge opportunity like this?

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