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Drew Sidora Scores Temporary Court Victory As Divorce Battle Continues

Drew Sidora Gets a Court Win After Judge Rules She Can Remain in Marital Home

Published on June 2, 2026
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  • Judge Hits Pause on Housing Dispute as Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's Split Plays Out
  • Drew Sidora Won't Have to Leave Just yet as Court Makes New Ruling in Divorce Court
  • Another Twist in Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman.s Divorce: Both Can Stay in the Home.. For Now

Looks like Drew Sidora just caught a major win in court! After facing a deadline to leave the home she shares with estranged husband Ralph Pittman, a Georgia judge has now ruled that both can stay put for the time being as their messy divorce battle continues. With all the cheating allegations, money disputes, and nonstop courtroom drama still unfolding, Do you think Drew should stay in the house or move on for good?

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