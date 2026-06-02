DMX Honored in Yonkers With Permanent Hometown Legacy

Yonkers Renames Street To Honor DMX, Cementing His Legacy

Yonkers Renames Street To Honor DMX, Cementing His Legacy

Yonkers Renames Street To Honor DMX, Cementing His Legacy

Yonkers just made sure DMX’s name will live forever in the city he put on the map. The city council officially voted to rename the corner of School Street and Brooke Street as “Earl DMX Simmons Way.” DMX sold 74 million albums and became the only artist ever to have five consecutive albums debut at number one, a record that still stands true to this day. He was a symbol of hope and now his hometown is making sure future generations never forget it. And that brings us to the question: What does DMX’s hometown honor say about the importance of giving artists their flowers while their impact is still being felt? In other words, let’s celebrate people while they can still smell the flowers.



