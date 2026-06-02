Latto Addresses Retirement and Rumors of Tension with Cardi B
- Latto Opens Up About Emotional Struggles After Fans Thought She Was Retiring From Music
- Is Rap Beef Brewing Again? Latto and Cardi B Rumors Resurface After Leaked Call Backlash
- Latto Says It Was Just A Rough Day; But Fans Think the Subtle Punch Lines are Adding Up
Latto had fans thinking she was retiring after calling Big Mama her “retirement album,” but she recently explained she was having a rough day while dealing with postpartum emotions, new motherhood, and career pressures. Now, she’s fueling new speculation, with some fans believing she was clapping back at Cardi B on the track “Gimme Dat.” The rumors stem from a leaked call with Nicki Minaj involving Ice Spice in which Cardi referred to Latto as “soft”. Although Cardi later apologized, fans think Latto may still be holding onto that energy. And that bring us to this question: Do you think Cardi B should really get in booth and respond back?
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