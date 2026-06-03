LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, & Founder Bob Johnson Join BET’s First-Ever Board Of Advisors

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More than two decades after selling the company he built into a cultural powerhouse, BET founder Bob Johnson is officially returning to the fold.

BET has announced the formation of its first-ever Board of Advisers, bringing together a group of influential figures from entertainment, sports, business and media to help shape the network’s future. Johnson, who founded Black Entertainment Television in 1980 and later sold a majority stake to Viacom, is among the six inaugural members tapped to guide the brand as it enters a new era under Paramount Skydance, Variety reports.

The advisory board also includes Grammy-winning rapper, actress and entrepreneur Queen Latifah; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J; NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent; Lazard President Raymond J. McGuire; and George Cheeks, chairman of TV Media at Paramount Skydance.

BET described the group as a collection of “cultural icons, business leaders and industry visionaries” who will help steer the company’s continued growth and influence at the intersection of media, culture and community.

The move comes during a period of significant change for the network. BET recently announced plans to fold BET+ into Paramount+, ending the standalone streaming platform next month. The transition follows Paramount’s acquisition of Tyler Perry’s 25% ownership stake in BET+, further consolidating the company’s streaming operations.

Leadership changes have also reshaped the organization. Longtime BET executive Scott Mills departed the company last year after more than two decades. He was succeeded by Louis Carr, the former president of media sales, who now leads the network and reports directly to George Cheeks.

Johnson’s appointment marks a notable homecoming. After selling BET to Viacom in a deal valued at approximately $3 billion, he became one of the nation’s first Black billionaires. He remained CEO of the network until 2006 before launching RLJ Entertainment, which later became known for ventures including Acorn TV and Urban Movie Channel.

“BET has always been more than a platform,” Carr said in a statement. “It is a cultural institution with a responsibility to serve, reflect and advance our community. As we enter this next chapter, this board brings together leaders whose influence, perspective and integrity will help ensure we continue to honor that responsibility while building what comes next.”

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, & Founder Bob Johnson Join BET’s First-Ever Board Of Advisors was originally published on cassiuslife.com