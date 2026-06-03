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15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B

15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B Who Are Unapologetically Themselves

LGBTQ+ artists continue to push the culture forward while creating space.

Published on June 3, 2026
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  • LGBTQ+ artists are breaking barriers and shaping the sound and culture of Hip-Hop and R&B.
  • Artists like Queen Latifah, Janelle Monáe, and Frank Ocean have created space for open self-expression.
  • These artists showcase the diversity of experiences and identities within the music industry.
2026 Roots Picnic
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Hip-Hop and R&B have always been about truth-telling. From speaking on social issues to celebrating identity, these genres have given artists a platform to share their stories on their own terms. To honor Pride Month and Black Music Month, a growing number of LGBTQ+ artists continue to push the culture forward while creating space for authenticity, visibility, and representation. Check out 15 LGBTQ+ artists in Hip-Hop and R&B who are unapologetically themselves inside. 

According to the GRAMMYs, LGBTQ+ artists have helped reshape the sound and culture of Hip-Hop and R&B. They show the world that there is no one way to exist, create or thrive in music. 

From rap pioneers and chart-topping superstars to underground innovators and genre-bending creatives, these artists are showing the next generation what it looks like to live openly and confidently.

Scroll for a list of LGBTQ+ artists in Hip-Hop and R&B who continue to inspire through their artistry and authenticity.

15 LGBTQ+ Hip-Hop and R&B Artists 

1. Queen Latifah

2026 Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival
Source: John Parra / Getty

A rap trailblazer whose impact extends far beyond music. Queen Latifah has long been celebrated for breaking barriers in entertainment and for LGBTQ+ visibility. 

2. Da Brat

Celebrities Attend Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The first female solo rapper to earn a platinum album continues to thrive while openly sharing her life and marriage with fans.

3. Janelle Monáe

An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837
Source: Bernard Smalls / Hip-Hop Wired

Known for blending Afrofuturism, funk, R&B, and activism, Monáe remains one of music’s most innovative voices. 

4. Kehlani

2026 Roots Picnic
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

The Grammy Award-winning artist continues to use both music and advocacy to connect with fans around the world. 

5. Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean performs at 2012 Coachella
Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

Few artists have impacted modern R&B the way Frank Ocean has. His openness helped create space for a new generation of artists. 

6. Young M.A

Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz
Source: Fela Raymond / Fela Raymond

Known for her breakout hit “OOOUUU,” Young M.A continues to challenge expectations while remaining true to herself. 

7. Saucy Santana

Celebrities Attend Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

From social media personality to charting artist, Santana has become one of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices. 

8. Lil Nas X

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3152
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

A cultural force who continues to redefine what mainstream success looks like for openly gay artists. 

9. Big Freedia

Keith Lee's FamiLee Day
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

A New Orleans icon whose influence can be heard across contemporary hip-hop and pop music. 

10. Doechii

Live on The Edge Samsung x Doechii
Source: Getty Images / Samsung / Doechii

One of the biggest stars of her generation, Doechii continues to blend lyrical skill with fearless self-expression. 

11. Kaytranada

68th Grammy Awards
Source: Christina House / Getty

The Grammy Award-winning producer has become one of the most influential names in modern R&B, hip-hop, and dance music. 

12. Mykki Blanco

Florence + the Machine "Dance Fever Tour" - Clarkston, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

A groundbreaking artist whose work helped expand conversations around gender, identity, and hip-hop culture. 

13. Jean Grae

The Golden Probe Awards 2016
Source: JP Yim / Getty

An underground rap legend whose influence on lyricism and storytelling remains undeniable. 

14. Me’shell Ndegeocello

Me'Shell N'DegeOcello
Source: Niels Van Iperen / Getty

A neo-soul pioneer who has spent decades pushing musical boundaries while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

15. Isaiah Rashad

12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The Tennessee lyricist has continued to receive support from fans and peers while speaking openly about his sexuality and personal journey. 

As Hip-Hop and R&B continue to evolve, these artists remind us that authenticity remains one of the culture’s most powerful forms of expression. Their stories, music, and visibility continue to make space for future generations to show up exactly as they are.

RELATED: A New Report Reveals How Much Time Americans Spend Gaming

15 LGBTQ+ Artists In Hip-Hop And R&B Who Are Unapologetically Themselves was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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