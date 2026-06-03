Thrillz Atlanta, a 56,000 sq ft indoor adventure park, opens on June 10 with over 20 activities.

The park caters to a wide range of ages, from toddlers to adults, with dedicated play areas.

Thrillz aims to become a top family destination in Atlanta, providing climate-controlled entertainment.

Atlanta’s New Indoor Adventure Park Is Bringing Big Fun Just in Time for Summer

Atlanta families are about to get a brand new place to play. Thrillz Atlanta, a massive indoor adventure park, opens on June 10 and promises excitement for kids, teens, and adults alike. The new attraction sits near Spaghetti Junction and offers more than 20 activities under one roof. For busy women balancing work, family, and social life, it could become a go to destination when everyone needs a little fun.

A New Way to Beat the Georgia Heat

Summer in Atlanta often means searching for indoor activities when temperatures climb. Thrillz gives families a climate controlled option that does not depend on the weather. The facility spans 56,000 square feet and includes attractions designed for a wide range of ages. Whether you are planning a family outing, a birthday celebration, or a weekend adventure, there appears to be something for everyone.

What You Can Expect Inside

The park features a 35 foot mega slide tower, a 40 foot drop tower, obstacle courses, trampolines, laser tag, climbing walls, arcade games, and virtual reality experiences. One of the biggest draws is a VR monster truck attraction that puts guests in the middle of the action. Thrill seekers can enjoy rides that spin, swing, and flip, while younger children have dedicated play areas designed just for them.

Fun for the Whole Family

One of the most appealing parts of Thrillz is its focus on all ages. Toddlers have their own play zone. School age children can explore giant jungle gyms and obstacle courses. Teens can test their courage on the larger rides. Adults can join the fun or relax in designated lounge areas with Wi Fi. That flexibility makes the park attractive for multigenerational family outings.

Why Atlanta Was Chosen

Company leaders say Atlanta’s energy and family centered culture made it a natural fit. The city continues to attract new entertainment concepts, and Thrillz hopes to become one of the area’s top family destinations. As more residents look for experiences instead of things, attractions like this offer a chance to create lasting memories without leaving town.

Is It Worth Checking Out?

If your family enjoys active entertainment, Thrillz may deserve a spot on your summer bucket list. The variety of attractions means visitors can customize their experience based on age and comfort level. From high energy adventures to kid friendly play spaces, the park aims to deliver a full day of entertainment for Atlanta families.

With summer officially underway, Atlanta’s newest attraction may arrive at exactly the right time.

Atlanta's New Indoor Adventure Park was originally published on majicatl.com