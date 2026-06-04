Major I 285 Closure This Weekend

Major I 285 Closure Could Impact Travel Across Metro Atlanta This Weekend

If you plan to be on the road this weekend, you may want to leave earlier than usual. A major section of Interstate 285 on Atlanta’s west side will completely shut down for construction, creating delays across much of metro Atlanta. Transportation officials expect traffic backups on several major highways and local roads throughout the weekend.

What Part of I 285 Will Close?

All northbound and southbound lanes of I 285 will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road. The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday. No vehicles will be allowed through the affected section during that time.

Why Is the Highway Closing?

The closure is part of the ongoing I 285 Westside reconstruction project. Crews will use the empty roadway to repair and replace aging concrete pavement. The work is part of a larger improvement effort that stretches across 10 miles of the corridor and is expected to continue through 2028.

Expect Heavy Traffic Across the Region

Even if your plans do not include I 285, you could still experience delays. Transportation officials expect heavier traffic on Interstate 20, Interstate 75, Interstate 85, Langford Parkway, and surrounding surface streets. Drivers throughout metro Atlanta should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes when possible.

Detours Drivers Should Know

Southbound traffic will be redirected to Interstate 20 and then to Interstate 75 and Interstate 85 southbound. Northbound and westbound traffic will be routed onto State Route 166, also known as Langford Parkway. Digital message boards and road signs will help guide drivers through the detours.

Plan Ahead Before Heading Out

Whether you are running errands, attending events, or visiting family, checking traffic conditions before leaving home could save time and frustration. Officials encourage drivers to use navigation apps and monitor real time traffic updates throughout the weekend. With thousands of drivers searching for alternate routes, a little planning may go a long way.

Major I 285 Closure This Weekend was originally published on majicatl.com