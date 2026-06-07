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Atlanta Looks to Showcase Growth During World Cup 2026

Published on June 7, 2026
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When the world arrives in Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, city leaders hope visitors will see more than soccer. Hosting eight matches, including a semifinal, Atlanta is preparing to showcase its growth, cultural influence, infrastructure investments, and international appeal. The city is also working to demonstrate how far it has come since criticism surrounding the 1996 Olympic Games, while balancing conversations about housing, homelessness, and equitable development. For Atlanta, the World Cup represents more than a sporting event—it’s an opportunity to tell a new story on a global stage 

Fans will have the chance to witness top teams in action. From June 15 to July 15, 2026, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, known as the Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup, will host eight exciting matches — including a semifinal — bringing teams and fans from across the globe. The schedule includes:

  • Monday, June 15: Spain vs Cabo Verde 
  • Thursday, June 18: Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland vs South Africa 
  • Sunday, June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia 
  • Wednesday, June 24: Haiti vs Morocco  
  • Saturday, June 27: DR Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia vs Uzbekistan 
  • Wednesday, July 1: Round of 32 
  • Tuesday, July 7: Round of 16 
  • Wednesday, July 15: Semi-final 

Read more here!

Atlanta Looks to Showcase Growth During World Cup 2026 was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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