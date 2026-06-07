When the world arrives in Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, city leaders hope visitors will see more than soccer. Hosting eight matches, including a semifinal, Atlanta is preparing to showcase its growth, cultural influence, infrastructure investments, and international appeal. The city is also working to demonstrate how far it has come since criticism surrounding the 1996 Olympic Games, while balancing conversations about housing, homelessness, and equitable development. For Atlanta, the World Cup represents more than a sporting event—it’s an opportunity to tell a new story on a global stage

Fans will have the chance to witness top teams in action. From June 15 to July 15, 2026, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, known as the Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup, will host eight exciting matches — including a semifinal — bringing teams and fans from across the globe. The schedule includes:

Monday, June 15: Spain vs Cabo Verde

Spain vs Cabo Verde Thursday, June 18: Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland vs South Africa

Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland vs South Africa Sunday, June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Wednesday, June 24 : Haiti vs Morocco

: Haiti vs Morocco Saturday, June 27: DR Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia vs Uzbekistan

DR Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia vs Uzbekistan Wednesday, July 1: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tuesday, July 7: Round of 16

Round of 16 Wednesday, July 15: Semi-final

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Atlanta Looks to Showcase Growth During World Cup 2026 was originally published on myclassixatl.com