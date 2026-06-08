Kevin Hart And Henry Cavill To Star As Rival Spies In Netflix Comedy

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Henry Cavill is heading back to Netflix, but this time he’ll be trading swords and superhuman strength for diapers, deception and comedy.

The actor has signed on to star opposite Kevin Hart in an untitled spy-action comedy for Netflix, according to multiple reports. The film is based on a short story by writer Sean Lewis.

According to Deadline, the project centers on two rival spies whose lives intersect in a Lamaze class. What begins as an awkward encounter between competing spies quickly becomes much more complicated when their wives strike up a close friendship. As the two families become increasingly connected, the operatives find it impossible to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

The situation spirals into a mix of danger and comedy as their secret identities threaten to unravel. Forced to navigate looming fatherhood while juggling spy missions, the rivals reluctantly become allies, as what starts as a rivalry evolves into an unlikely partnership.

Sources say Cavill will portray one of the spies, though specific details about his character have not been revealed. Hart’s role has also remained largely under wraps, but it’s safe to assume that Hart will play the opposite spy as the pairing of the action-heavy Cavill and comedy veteran Hart is expected to be warmly received by audiences.

Cavill, who remains one of Hollywood’s most in-demand action stars, has appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and can currently be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Ritchie’s action thriller In the Grey.

Cavill is also set to reunite with Netflix audiences in Enola Holmes 3, where he reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown. He also has two major projects in development at Amazon MGM Studios: a reboot of Highlander from director Chad Stahelski and a live-action adaptation of Voltron.

See social media’s reaction to the forthcoming funny.