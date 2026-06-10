Source: Promotions / R1

Register to win tickets to see Disney & Pixar’s Toy Story 5! This summer, the battle is on. It’s toys vs tech. Only in theaters on June 19!

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

“Toy Story 5” is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature. “Toy Story 5” is rated PG and releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

REGISTER HERE!