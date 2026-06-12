Fatt Smaxk Is Atlanta’s Next Up — And He’s Got the Receipts to Prove It

Smaxk's 'Smaxk or Die' remix with Playboi Carti unexpectedly took off.

Future's endorsement meant the world to Smaxk, who grew up admiring him.

Smaxk is gearing up for a big year, with a Bally Baby collab album and BET Awards appearance.

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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When Fatt Smaxk pulled up to Holiday Season Live with DJ Holiday on Hot 107.9, Atlanta’s #1 hip-hop station, he didn’t just stop by for a quick hello. He came through with the collar shirt on, the cosigns lined up, and a whole summer of moves ready to drop. If you’ve been watching the run, you already know — the city’s been saying it loud: Smaxk is next.

Let’s break down everything that went down.

The Playboi Carti Remix Story Hit Different

Smaxk kept it a buck about how the “Smaxk or Die” remix with Playboi Carti really came together. No long story, no cap — Carti’s people hit his team, and three or four of his folks got the call at the same time. When the message landed that Carti wanted on the record, Smaxk admitted he always knew somebody would jump on it. But Carti? That caught him off guard. His response was simple: “Let’s do it.”

He even cleared up the name change situation — copyright moves, Apple Music, LLC paperwork, all of it handled. As he put it: “If you know, you know. If you don’t, you don’t.”

Future Showing Love Meant Everything

Out of everybody who reached out during his come-up, one cosign hit Smaxk square in the chest: Future.

“He the only person I would listen to when I was young,” Smaxk said. So when the love came through from somebody he grew up studying, it landed different. That’s not just a feature wish — that’s full-circle energy. And when DJ Holiday asked if a Fatt Smaxk and Future record was on the way? Smaxk left the door wide open. Before that, though, he tossed out another name fans need to keep an eye on: Kodak.

A Smaxk and Kodak link? The streets would lose it.

Birthday Bash 30 Was a Statement

One of the realest moments in the convo was Smaxk reflecting on Birthday Bash 30, where he came out during 2 Chainz’s set and shut it down. Backstage, the crowd had him shook — he couldn’t even count how many people were out there.

DJ Holiday made sure he understood the weight of it. Only a couple of artists with records moving in the city got that call, and Smaxk was one of them. His take on his record right now? “Could be the biggest in it.” And for life — he stood on it.

The Bally Album, the BET Awards, and a Whole Summer of Smaxk

The wins keep stacking. Smaxk confirmed the Bally Baby collab album is coming this year, and he’s already out there supporting Bally on tour. “It’s gonna be a lot dropping,” he promised.

Then DJ Holiday dropped his own news — he’s DJing the BET Awards. Smaxk plans to be right there in the building, turning up. Two Atlanta staples, both eating. That’s how the culture moves the city forward — together.

Staying True, Putting On for Family

Through all the success, Smaxk’s biggest lesson stayed grounded: “Don’t let that money change you. Stay the same.”

And he’s keeping it real about who was there from day one. When the cousins and aunties tried to pop up, he sent them right back to the door. The one who actually got the bag? Big Mama. That’s it. Respect to the day-ones who held it down before the deal.

New York, the Carolinas, and the Famous Food Truck

On the road, Smaxk’s been everywhere. He called New York the craziest city — all buildings, no trees, packed tight in a way he’d never seen. But when it comes to pure love, the Carolinas and Tennessee show out for him every time.

And the summer plans? Pure Smaxk. He’s talking about rolling through with the Fatt Smaxk food truck, slapping fives with the kids and serving up a meal he’s calling the “Schmack Engine Kit” — chicken alfredo done his way. Only Smaxk could turn a tour stop into a block party with a plate.

The Takeaway: Atlanta’s Got Next

From the Carti remix to the Future love, the Bally album to the BET Awards stage, Smaxk is moving like somebody who already knows where this is headed. Atlanta’s been carrying torches for decades, and right now, this is the man holding it.