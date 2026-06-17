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Atlanta’s Ultimate Match Day Live Broadcasts

Published on June 17, 2026
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Atlanta's ultimate match day live broadcasts on Hot 107.9, Atlanta's number one hip-hop station, featuring mid-days with Miasia Symone on June 15 and June 18, 2026, and a posted event with Incognito & DJ Misses on June 24, 2026.
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Experience the Energy and join HOT 107.9 Live.

As Atlanta gears up for one of the biggest soccer events of the year, HOT 107.9 is bringing the excitement directly to the city with exclusive live broadcasts, special guests, giveaways, and nonstop match-day vibes.

Whether you’re a die-hard supporter, visiting from around the world, or simply looking for the ultimate place to celebrate the game, these live broadcasts are your destination for sports, culture, music, and community.

Broadcast Schedule

Mid-Days with MiAsia Symone

Monday, June 15, 2026
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel

Kick off the festivities with MiAsia Symone broadcasting live from Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel. Stop by to enjoy the atmosphere, connect with fellow fans, and be part of the excitement as Atlanta welcomes the world.

Mid-Days with MiAsia Symone

Thursday, June 18, 2026
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Moxy Atlanta Downtown

The celebration continues at Moxy Atlanta Downtown. Join MiAsia Symone live on-site for music, fan engagement, special appearances, and everything you need to get match-day ready.

Posted on the Corner with Incognito & DJ Misses

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Moxy Atlanta Downtown

Be Part of the Action

Close out the month with Atlanta favorites Incognito & DJ Misses as they bring their signature energy to a live broadcast packed with entertainment, fan experiences, and unforgettable moments.

Atlanta is the place to be this June, and HOT 107.9 is bringing you closer to the action than ever before. Mark your calendar, bring your friends, and join us for Atlanta’s Ultimate Match Day Live Broadcasts.

Admission is free. All fans are welcome.

See You There!

Follow HOT 107.9 for event updates, broadcast highlights, and exclusive match-day coverage.

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