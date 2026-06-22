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New Clinic Brings Needed Care Closer to Atlanta Families

Published on June 22, 2026
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  • Adamsville Pediatrics opens to serve children and young adults in underserved SW Atlanta community
  • Clinic offers routine care, preventive services, and ongoing support to reduce burdens on local families
  • Partnership with medical schools creates training opportunities for future pediatricians

Families in southwest Atlanta will soon have a new option for pediatric care close to home. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta recently celebrated the opening of Adamsville Pediatrics, a new primary care practice located at 3200 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta. The facility is designed to serve children and young adults in a part of the city that has long faced healthcare access challenges. The clinic is scheduled to welcome patients beginning June 29.

A Welcome Addition for Parents

For many parents, finding quality pediatric care can mean long drives across town. That challenge has been especially common for families living in the Adamsville community and other neighborhoods south of Interstate 20. The new Adamsville Pediatrics location aims to change that by bringing healthcare services directly into the community.

The clinic will care for patients from birth through age 21. Families will have easier access to routine checkups, preventive care, and ongoing medical support without spending extra time traveling across the city.

Addressing a Long Standing Need

Community leaders and healthcare officials say the new practice fills an important gap in local healthcare services. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, leaders highlighted the need for more pediatric resources in southwest Atlanta.

Access to healthcare often affects more than physical health. It can influence school attendance, family schedules, and overall quality of life. Having a trusted pediatric provider nearby may help reduce some of those burdens for local parents and caregivers.

Investing in the Next Generation of Doctors

The impact of Adamsville Pediatrics goes beyond patient care. The facility will also serve as a training site for medical residents from Morehouse School of Medicine and Emory School of Medicine.

This partnership creates opportunities for future pediatricians to gain hands on experience while serving Atlanta families. It also helps strengthen the pipeline of healthcare professionals who understand the needs of diverse communities.

A Positive Step for Atlanta Families

The opening of Adamsville Pediatrics represents more than a new building. It reflects an investment in children, families, and the future of healthcare in Atlanta.

For parents balancing work, school activities, and everyday responsibilities, having quality pediatric care close to home can make a meaningful difference. As the clinic prepares to open its doors, many families in southwest Atlanta will soon have one less obstacle standing between their children and the care they need.

Adamsville Pediatrics Location

3200 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, Georgia 30311

The practice is expected to begin seeing patients on June 29.

New Clinic Brings Needed Care Closer to Atlanta Families was originally published on majicatl.com

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