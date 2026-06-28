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Mama Tina Knowles' Cannes Look Has Fans Obsessed

Did Mama Tina Knowles Raid Beyonce’s Closet? The Matriarch Is Rocking A Jean Paul Gaultier Dress In Cannes That We Love

Tina Knowles is living her best life in Cannes and we love that for her.

Published on June 28, 2026
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The Connie Orlando Foundation Presents Black Women In Music
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Mama Tina Knowles knows how to keep us laughing – and gagging over a look at the exact same time.

The businesswoman, author and style icon is spending time in the South of France for Cannes Lions, and while she attempted to bless Instagram with one of her signature corny jokes, all we could focus on was the outfit.

Between the Jean Paul Gaultier dress, the body-ody and the stunning backdrop, Tina reminded everybody where Beyonce, Solange, and Blue Ivy get their swag from. Mama Tina showed us what Queen Bey meant when she said, “You know I got this sh*t” from Tina.

Tina hopped on Instagram on Saturday, June 27, and gave us fashion fabulousness, and a little FOMO. Tina Knowles is in Cannes to participate in a conversation titled “Tracing Roots, Crafting Legacy: The Marketing Power of Family History,” with the women’s empowerment group, The Female Quotient. On the panel, Tina discussed storytelling, heritage, and building lasting brands like Cecred.

Mama Tina Knowles Is Serving Looks & Jokes In Cannes

In the post, Tina wore a sheer, long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress featuring swirls of turquoise, yellow, burgundy and chocolate brown. The body-hugging silhouette showed just enough through the mesh fabric while still looking elegant and playful. She paired the look with oversized black sunglasses, a bold gold statement ring, and matching earrings.

While Tina tried to tell one of her signature “corny jokes” about why French people eat snails – spoiler alert it’s because they don’t like fast food— fans couldn’t pay attention.

They were far too distracted by the outfit.

One person wrote, “Hold on, Mama Tina!! Body is bodying!!!” Another added, “Mama you look like a billion dollars!” Even celebrities had to comment. Television personality Bevy Smith joked, “Ain’t nothing corny about that look.” 

Others chimed in with, “Why are you so HOT?” and “I’m gonna tell Bey you’ve been in her closet lol.”

Did Mama Tina Knowles Raid Beyonce’s Closet? The Matriarch Is Rocking A Jean Paul Gaultier Dress In Cannes That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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