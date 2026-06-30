Listen Live
Close
Basketball

JuJu Watkins Return Sparks Excitement

The Return: JuJu Watkins Is Back At USC Practice Following ACL Tear

"I feel great. Really blessed to just be here, getting feeling back to myself, and being able to practice with the team," Watkins said. "It's just been a long time coming."

Published on June 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Watkins spoke with reporters during USC Trojans summer camp on Monday (June 29). Both the star and USC opted not to share updates on her current status, but she did confirm she has been participating in practices and scrimmages.
  • Watkins tore her ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, bringing a season in which she was named National Player of the Year to a disappointing end.
  • 14 months later, Watkins is back, and the Trojans' championship aspirations are at an all-time high as the university and its fans hope she and top recruit Jazzy Davidson can stamp USC's first trip to the Final Four since 1987.
UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
Eric Thayer / JuJu Watkins

The future of women’s hoops, JuJu Watkins is gearing up to return, and it looks like it’s going to be spooky hours for the women’s college hoops, stating that she is “continuing to get stronger and be ready to play” for the upcoming season.

Watkins spoke with reporters during USC Trojans summer camp on Monday (June 29). Both the star and USC opted not to share updates on her current status, but she did confirm she has been participating in practices and scrimmages.

Per USA Today:

“I feel great. Really blessed to just be here, getting feeling back to myself, and being able to practice with the team,” Watkins said. “It’s just been a long time coming. I’ve just been working out, grinding every day so that I could be in this position, so to see all that hard work kind of pay off right now, it’s really fulfilling.”

“I’m able to say that it is amazing to be coaching a basketball team with JuJu Watkins back on the court,” said coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “Now she’s back on the court, and it’s just a beautiful thing to see.”

How JuJu Watkins’ Stellar Season Came To An Unfortunate End

Watkins tore her ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament, bringing a season in which she was named National Player of the Year to a disappointing end.

The season-ending injury also forced her to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

14 months later, Watkins is back, and the Trojans’ championship aspirations are at an all-time high as the university and its fans hope she and top recruit Jazzy Davidson can stamp USC’s first trip to the Final Four since 1987.

Fans are already excited for JuJu’s return to the court. You can see those reactions below.

The Return: JuJu Watkins Is Back At USC Practice Following ACL Tear was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Show

From Tributes To Vocal Masterclasses, Here Are The Best 2026 BET Awards Performances

Hip-Hop Wired
Great American State Fair, Washington DC

Donald Trump's Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027

Skepta Calls Out Fan Interaction With North West At Paris Fashion Week

Hip-Hop Wired
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Health  |  paige.boyd

Muni Long Reveals She Underwent Double Lung Transplant

Comments
Soulja Boy at Birthday Bash XXX
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Peabo Bryson
16 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

15 Times Hip-Hop Flipped Peabo Bryson’s Classics

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close