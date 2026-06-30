When LeBron James Hits The Court For 2026-27 NBA Season, It Won't Be For The Lakers

Richard Rodriguez / LeBron James

LeBron James will return for an incredible and unprecedented 24th NBA season, but when he does, he will not be wearing the purple and gold.

James time running the Lake Show has officially come to an end with the certified first-ballot Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion telling the Los Angeles Lakers not to pursue him during free agency because he plans to play and more than likely finish his NBA career somewhere else.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the Lakers “wanted him back,” but James wanted to go elsewhere. Charania also reported that wherever James lands, the decision has nothing to do with money, but everything to do with his happiness.

“I’m told this is a happiness-led decision for LeBron James. … Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money,” Charania told ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss reacted to the news on social media by thanking James for his 8 year of service and leading the team to a title in 2020 under tough circumstances.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

James responded to the post, writing that it was “truly an honor” to don the purple and gold uniform and that “I hope I made a few proud during my stint.”

Where Will LeBron James End Up?

As for his next move, sources told Charania that the Golden State Warriors are one of the teams actively pursuing James. Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option Monday, giving the Warriors more flexibility to land James and Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards through a trade, which would reunite the two superstars again.

Charania also reports that James could return to either the Miami Heat or his hometown squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The sky’s the limit for Bron, but one has to wonder, what’s going to happen with his son, Bronny James? His f $2.3 million contract with the Lakers was fully guaranteed right before the news broke of his dad not returning to the team.

As expected, the NBA streets are talking about LeBron taking his talents somewhere else.

You can see those reactions below.