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Karamo Brown Confirmed He Is Dating Jussie Smollett

On To The Next One: After Calling off Engagement Jussie Smollett Steps Out With Karamo Brown

Published on July 1, 2026
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Karamo Brown Confirmed He Is Dating Jussie Smollett
Getty Images / Jussie Smollett / Karamo Brown

Love is not dead for former Empire star Jussie Smollett. The actor/musician was spotted with former Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, and according to TMZ, they are dating.

Smollett and Brown were spotted out together in Los Angeles on Monday, and according to the celebrity gossip site, they made a whole day of the outing by exploring the city, going for a hike at Runyon Canyon, running errands, and going to lunch with Brown’s mother.

Smollett’s new romance began just under a month after he ended his engagement to actor Jabari Redd, whom he met on the set of his film The Lost Holiday, which he also directed. Smollett proposed to Redd last June.

Complex reports indicate a history between Smollett and Brown, suggesting that their attraction was already present.

Per Complex:

The new couple comes with a bit of history. In 2018, Smollett presented Brown with the HRC Visibility Award at the 21st Annual HRC Houston Gala, calling him “My dear friend, my brother, my comrade.” At the time, Brown was in a relationship with his longtime partner Ian Jordan, who Smollett shouted out in the speech. Also in the opening remarks, Smollett shared that Brown would help him tape auditions, as the two lived in the same Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

“Hold your friends closely and help your friends,” the actor said.

Brown later confirmed he is dating Smollett during an interview on the Reality With The King podcast.

This latest news about Smollett’s love life comes after his most recent music performance at the LGBTQIA+ Harlem Pride event.

Spoiler alert, he is getting cooked online for his performance.

Well, we want to congratulate Smollett on finding love again. You can also see reactions to his new boo and that struggle performance below.

On To The Next One: After Calling off Engagement Jussie Smollett Steps Out With Karamo Brown was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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