If you’re looking for July 4th fireworks in and around Atlanta, here are some of the biggest celebrations this year:

Location Date Fireworks Stone Mountain Park July 1–6 Nightly drone & light show followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. One of Georgia’s biggest displays. Centennial Olympic Park / Downtown Atlanta (“Look Up Atlanta”) July 1 Atlanta Symphony performance and fireworks (ticketed event). Lenox Square (Buckhead) July 3 Free concert followed by fireworks around dusk. Wills Park July 4 Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs. Newtown Park July 3 Live music, food trucks, fireworks after 9 p.m. Lillian Webb Park July 3 Red, White & Boom festival with live music and fireworks. Marietta Square July 4 Parade, festival, concerts, and fireworks after dark. City Springs July 4 Don McLean concert followed by 9:30 p.m. fireworks. Cauble Park July 4 Live music and fireworks over Lake Acworth at dark. Downtown Woodstock July 4 Parade, festival, and fireworks at dusk. Roswell Area Park July 4 Food trucks, live music, fireworks at sunset. Thurman Springs Park July 4 Free community celebration with fireworks. Lawrenceville Lawn July 1 Prelude to the Fourth with food trucks, music, and fireworks. E.E. Robinson Park July 3 Sparks in the Park celebration with live music and fireworks. Downtown Chamblee July 4 Free concert and fireworks at dusk. Six Flags Over Georgia July 3–5 Star-Spangled Nights fireworks included with park admission.

Some of the best overall choices are:

🎆 Stone Mountain Park for the largest fireworks + drone show.

for the largest fireworks + drone show. 🎇 Marietta Square if you want a full-day festival.

if you want a full-day festival. 🎵 Sandy Springs if you’d like a free concert before the fireworks.

if you’d like a free concert before the fireworks. 🌆 Buckhead (Lenox Square) for an easy in-town option on July 3.

for an easy in-town option on July 3. 🎢 Six Flags Over Georgia if you’re planning to spend the day riding rides before the fireworks.

Fireworks in and Around Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com