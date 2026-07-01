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Fireworks in and Around Atlanta

Published on July 1, 2026
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If you’re looking for July 4th fireworks in and around Atlanta, here are some of the biggest celebrations this year:

LocationDateFireworks
Stone Mountain ParkJuly 1–6Nightly drone & light show followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. One of Georgia’s biggest displays.
Centennial Olympic Park / Downtown Atlanta (“Look Up Atlanta”)July 1Atlanta Symphony performance and fireworks (ticketed event).
Lenox Square (Buckhead)July 3Free concert followed by fireworks around dusk.
Wills ParkJuly 4Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs.
Newtown ParkJuly 3Live music, food trucks, fireworks after 9 p.m.
Lillian Webb ParkJuly 3Red, White & Boom festival with live music and fireworks.
Marietta SquareJuly 4Parade, festival, concerts, and fireworks after dark.
City SpringsJuly 4Don McLean concert followed by 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
Cauble ParkJuly 4Live music and fireworks over Lake Acworth at dark.
Downtown WoodstockJuly 4Parade, festival, and fireworks at dusk.
Roswell Area ParkJuly 4Food trucks, live music, fireworks at sunset.
Thurman Springs ParkJuly 4Free community celebration with fireworks.
Lawrenceville LawnJuly 1Prelude to the Fourth with food trucks, music, and fireworks.
E.E. Robinson ParkJuly 3Sparks in the Park celebration with live music and fireworks.
Downtown ChambleeJuly 4Free concert and fireworks at dusk.
Six Flags Over GeorgiaJuly 3–5Star-Spangled Nights fireworks included with park admission.

Some of the best overall choices are:

  • 🎆 Stone Mountain Park for the largest fireworks + drone show.
  • 🎇 Marietta Square if you want a full-day festival.
  • 🎵 Sandy Springs if you’d like a free concert before the fireworks.
  • 🌆 Buckhead (Lenox Square) for an easy in-town option on July 3.
  • 🎢 Six Flags Over Georgia if you’re planning to spend the day riding rides before the fireworks.

Fireworks in and Around Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com

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