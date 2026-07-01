Fireworks in and Around Atlanta
If you’re looking for July 4th fireworks in and around Atlanta, here are some of the biggest celebrations this year:
|Location
|Date
|Fireworks
|Stone Mountain Park
|July 1–6
|Nightly drone & light show followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. One of Georgia’s biggest displays.
|Centennial Olympic Park / Downtown Atlanta (“Look Up Atlanta”)
|July 1
|Atlanta Symphony performance and fireworks (ticketed event).
|Lenox Square (Buckhead)
|July 3
|Free concert followed by fireworks around dusk.
|Wills Park
|July 4
|Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs.
|Newtown Park
|July 3
|Live music, food trucks, fireworks after 9 p.m.
|Lillian Webb Park
|July 3
|Red, White & Boom festival with live music and fireworks.
|Marietta Square
|July 4
|Parade, festival, concerts, and fireworks after dark.
|City Springs
|July 4
|Don McLean concert followed by 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
|Cauble Park
|July 4
|Live music and fireworks over Lake Acworth at dark.
|Downtown Woodstock
|July 4
|Parade, festival, and fireworks at dusk.
|Roswell Area Park
|July 4
|Food trucks, live music, fireworks at sunset.
|Thurman Springs Park
|July 4
|Free community celebration with fireworks.
|Lawrenceville Lawn
|July 1
|Prelude to the Fourth with food trucks, music, and fireworks.
|E.E. Robinson Park
|July 3
|Sparks in the Park celebration with live music and fireworks.
|Downtown Chamblee
|July 4
|Free concert and fireworks at dusk.
|Six Flags Over Georgia
|July 3–5
|Star-Spangled Nights fireworks included with park admission.
Some of the best overall choices are:
- 🎆 Stone Mountain Park for the largest fireworks + drone show.
- 🎇 Marietta Square if you want a full-day festival.
- 🎵 Sandy Springs if you’d like a free concert before the fireworks.
- 🌆 Buckhead (Lenox Square) for an easy in-town option on July 3.
- 🎢 Six Flags Over Georgia if you’re planning to spend the day riding rides before the fireworks.
Fireworks in and Around Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com
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