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Atlanta soccer fans will have a little more time to party at the FIFA Fan Festival next week.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, festival organizers will offer extended hours during the last two days of the tournament. On Tuesday, July 14, the festival will be open from 1 pm to 10:30 pm. The day will feature live programming, food, and a special performance by ATL rap legend Ludacris. The day will end with a post-match celebration with more special guests.

On Wednesday, July 15, the festival will open an hour earlier at noon, when fans can watch the second semifinal game and closing celebration. The finale will include entertainment, special guests, and tributes recognizing Atlanta’s contributions as a FIFA World Cup host city. The Fan Fest will officially close at 10:30 pm.

Performance schedules for both days will be announced on Monday, July 13.

Organizers announced the expanded schedule after over 453,000 fans from around the world visited Centennial Olympic Park during the first two weeks of the festival, making it one of the busiest Fan Fests of the entire tournament. Other U.S. host cities include Philadelphia, Miami, Boston, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, and Los Angeles.

Organizers are also planning to release a limited number of free evening general admission tickets for both days. The tickets will be first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 pm each evening, but will not guarantee admission.

GA+ and VIP tickets are also available for purchase on the FIFA Fan Fest website.

FIFA Fan Fest Gets Extended Hours For Semifinals was originally published on majicatl.com