Listen Live
Close
Sneakers

Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low "Bronze Eclipse"

Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse”

Nike's classic Dunk Low silhouette gets reworked in a colorway that's become quite a favorite in our community.

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A pair of burgundy and black Nike Dunk Low sneakers with a white midsole and gum rubber outsole.
Nike

In the world of sneaker culture, there are some silhouettes that simply will always be a go-to shoe for many. The classic Nike Dunk Low is without a doubt one of the special few, and we can expect a catching set of new coloways to start popping up at select Swoosh retailers for Fall 2026.

RELATED: The Nike Total 90 Gets A World Cup Rework

The current standout is a “Bronze Eclipse” iteration, which immediately grabs attention thanks to the primary rich brown hue on the toe box and heel overlay. Adding further to the color-block appeal is a clean Pale Ivory on the side panels, aged Pale Vanilla midsole and Black on the mudguard, outsole and signature Swoosh to create a crisp outline overall. The refined color palette is matched by the premium materials used throughout, including a combination of grained leather, premium suede and twill fabric.

Not only a great choice to step into autumn with, it’s also worth mentioning how well these blend next to melanated skin.

The Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse” is available now at select retailers and online for $130. Get a closer look below:

A pair of burgundy and black Nike Dunk Low sneakers with white laces and soles.
Nike
A pair of Nike sneakers in black, white, and burgundy with laces and the Nike logo visible.
Nike
A close-up view of a black and brown sneaker sole with a textured, grooved pattern.
Nike
A pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in a burgundy, black, and white color scheme with a gum sole.
Nike
A pair of Nike sneakers in burgundy, black, and beige colors with the Nike logo prominently displayed.
Nike

Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.

Infamous Twitter Troll @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Takes Petty Victory Lap After Diddy Doc Scores 3 Emmy Nominations

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Well Deserved: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Receives 9 Emmy Nominations

Hip-Hop Wired
TURKEY-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE

Donald Trump's Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

74 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
A promotional image for a radio station contest offering a "Grand in Your Hand" cash prize. The image features a person holding cash and two people, one wearing sunglasses and the other smiling.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Comments
Local  |  BeasyBaybie

Atlanta Company Plans Major Hiring Push

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close