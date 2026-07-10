Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: The Family of Nolan Wells Demands Answers and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From a major court ruling and a family’s fight for answers to Black business growth and a young track star’s rise, Sybil Wilkes spotlights the stories shaping our community. READ MORE STORIES Court Strikes Down Key Parts of Florida’s “Stop Woke Act” A federal appeals court dealt a significant blow to Florida’s controversial Stop Woke Act, ruling that key provisions restricting race and gender education at public universities violate the First Amendment. In a narrow 2-to-1 decision, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals didn’t hold back, calling the law an “unlawful and breathtaking assertion of state power” designed to ban unpopular ideas from college classrooms. The ruling stands as a major victory for educators and students who believe honest conversations about history and identity belong in higher education.

Family of Nolan Wells Demands Answers The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells is refusing to accept easy explanations. Nolan tragically died during a Fourth of July weekend boating trip off the Mississippi coast, where he was with three white peers who returned to the mainland without him. While local investigators currently suspect a drowning, the family isn’t satisfied. They arranged to have his body flown to Washington, D.C., for a comprehensive independent autopsy. Today in New York, they’ll hold a major press conference alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Reverend Al Sharpton, joining a long tradition of families who turn grief into a demand for justice. RELATED STORY: Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan



Closing the Business Gap Could Unlock $824 Billion A groundbreaking report from the Brookings Institution shines a light on the enormous economic potential within reach. Researchers found that closing the racial business ownership gap could generate more than $824 billion in national revenue. There’s real momentum here: Black-owned employer firms recently surpassed 200,000 for the first time in history. Yet that still represents just over 3% of all U.S. employer businesses. Researchers stress that reaching true representation in local economies would pump billions into payrolls and create more than 6 million new jobs. The message is clear, our economic power is growing, and there’s room for so much more. RELATED STORY: Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month