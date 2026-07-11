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Jermall Charlo Says Caleb Plant Fight 'Has to Happen'

Jermall Charlo Says Caleb Plant Fight 'Has to Happen'

Published on July 10, 2026
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A man wearing a New Era cap and a black shirt is sitting in front of a radio station sign that says "979 THE BOX".
Source: 97.9 The Box / The Afternoon Sauce with G-Man

Jermall Charlo knows there’s one fight boxing fans continue to ask about, and he isn’t avoiding the conversation. During a stop on 97.9 The Box’s The Afternoon Sauce with G-Man, the former super middleweight champion addressed his long-running rivalry with fellow former titleholder Caleb Plant, making it clear that a showdown between the two remains on his radar.

RELATED: Jermell Charlo: Boxing Fans Always Find a Reason to Discredit a Win

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The bad blood between Charlo and Plant has been brewing ever since their now-viral backstage altercation in 2023, a confrontation that only intensified calls for the pair to settle their differences in the ring. Although negotiations for a 168-pound grudge match have surfaced multiple times, the bout has yet to be officially announced.

While Charlo acknowledged the demand for the fight, he stressed that his immediate focus is on the challenge directly in front of him. He returns to the ring on July 25 (July 26 local time in Sydney, Australia) when he takes on Koen Mazoudier in a 10-round super middleweight contest. The fight serves as the co-main event of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu card at Afterpay Arena and marks an important step in Charlo’s return to championship contention.

A convincing victory over Mazoudier could put Charlo in position for even bigger opportunities, and a clash with Plant remains one of the sport’s most anticipated matchups. For now, Charlo’s attention is on Australia, but he made it clear that the Plant fight is one that ultimately needs to happen.

Jermall Charlo Says Caleb Plant Fight 'Has to Happen' was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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