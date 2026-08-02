One of Atlanta’s most celebrated cultural events is pressing pause. After 16 years of showcasing the biggest names in hip-hop, R&B, soul, and Black culture, ONE Musicfest has announced it will take a hiatus in 2026. Organizers say the break isn’t the end—it’s an opportunity to reimagine the festival and return in 2027 with an even bigger vision. Since its humble beginnings with about 1,500 attendees, ONE Musicfest has grown into a nationally recognized event drawing more than 100,000 fans each year. While the announcement is disappointing for music lovers and local businesses that benefit from the festival, organizers say they’re focused on building the next era of ONE Musicfest.

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ONE Musicfest Pauses After 16 Years, Eyes 2027 Return was originally published on myclassixatl.com