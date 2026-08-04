Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago

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Pusha T and Malice, collectively known as Clipse, are having a resurgence in their career on the heels of their critically acclaimed album, Let God Sort Them Out. While visiting Chicago for Lollapalooza, a famous eatery in the city is accusing Malice of taking a glizzy without paying for it.

For those uninitiated, The Wiener’s Circle is known for its array of Chicago-style hot dogs, polish sausages, burgers, and fries. The service is, in a word, colorful, with employees and customers exchanging verbally abrasive insults at a rapid clip.

Roberta “Poochie” Jackson, who works at the eatery located in Lincoln Park, has been on an online spree of accusing Malice of taking the polish sausage without paying, which costs the restaurant a loss of $9.

We could attempt to dictate to readers the barrage of insults she unleashed on the rapper born Gene Thornton, but it’s best if we just share Poochie’s breakdown below.

With the news since going viral without a response thus far from Malice, Poochie is remaining relentless in her attacks on the 53-year-old Virginia rapper.

With fans and onlookers accusing Poochie of using the moment to chase clout, she set the record straight with a video, shooting down any speculation.

Malice should just go ahead and Zelle those folks that $9.

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Photo: Getty