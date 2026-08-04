Gas on God Provides Free Gas and School Supplies to Hundreds of Local Families

The Gas on God Community Giveaway was a tremendous success, providing much-needed support to hundreds of families on Saturday, August 1.

During the event, more than 200 vehicles received free gas, helping local residents offset transportation costs during the busy back-to-school season. Organizers also distributed 200 book bags filled with school supplies, ensuring students were better prepared to begin the new school year.

Hosted by Reec and Junior, the event brought together community leaders, volunteers, sponsors, and families for a morning centered around service, encouragement, and giving back.

Gas on God was made possible through the generous support of Attorney Justin Miller of SMS Trial Attorneys, Apostle Dwight Buckner Jr. of Generations of Hope Church Atlanta, and Xavier Peoples of HBCU Change.

What began as a goal to provide $50 in gas to 200 vehicles and school supplies to local families became a powerful demonstration of what can happen when organizations and community leaders work together.

The event not only helped fill gas tanks and book bags—it also filled the community with hope, positivity, and a reminder that people care.

Thank you to every sponsor, volunteer, partner, and community member who helped make Gas on God a success.

Gas on God Provides Free Gas and School Supplies to Hundreds of Local Families was originally published on majicatl.com