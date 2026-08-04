The Get Money Family pull up to Reec Radio for a raw, unfiltered sit-down — and it opens with the story of how her husband stepped in to save a life. But that’s only the beginning. From loyalty and family to the hustle behind the Get Money Family movement, this conversation goes everywhere.

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He Stepped In to Save a Life, But That's Only the Beginning | Get Money Family Join Reec on Air was originally published on majicatl.com