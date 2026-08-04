Shaun Millie Reflects on His Performance, Beginnings & What’s Next



Following a crowd-pleasing performance at Majic Under the Stars, Southern Soul favorite Shaun Millie joined Reec and Junior for a backstage conversation about music, momentum, and his growing catalog of fan favorites.

After performing several of his popular songs, including the hit “Love Me,” Shaun discussed his musical journey, the connection he shares with audiences, and the passion that continues to fuel his career.

The interview also touches on life on the road, creating music that resonates with fans, and what’s next as he continues to build on his success in the Southern Soul genre.

If you’re a fan of great storytelling, soulful music, and authentic artists, this is an interview you won’t want to miss.

🎥 Interview: @reecswiney & Junior

Shaun Millie Brings the House Down at Majic Under the Stars: Talks Music, Motivation & His Hit "Love Me" was originally published on majicatl.com