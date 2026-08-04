AEBL has become a premier summer pro-am league, attracting NBA, WNBA, and top local talent.

The league creates an exciting atmosphere with celebrity presence and community engagement.

AEBL continues to build opportunities for young athletes and showcase Atlanta as a basketball hub.

AEBL Continues to Make Atlanta the Center of Summer Basketball

If you’ve been looking for the hottest basketball action in the South this summer, chances are you’ve heard about the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL).

Now in the heart of its 2026 season, AEBL has once again proven why it’s become one of the country’s premier summer pro-am leagues, blending elite basketball with Atlanta’s unmistakable entertainment culture. Founded by Commissioner Jahi Rawlings, the league has grown into much more than a place to hoop. It’s become a destination where basketball, music, community and celebrity all collide.

Reec named Voice of AEBL Along with Fly Guy DC:

Week after week, fans have packed the gym to watch an impressive mix of NBA and WNBA talent, overseas professionals, standout college athletes and some of the nation’s top local players compete at a high level. Just as entertaining has been the celebrity presence courtside, with artists, athletes, influencers and entertainment executives showing up to catch the action and support the players.

The energy has made AEBL one of Atlanta’s must-attend summer events, creating an atmosphere that feels part professional basketball, part celebrity showcase and part community celebration.

Majic 107.5/97.5’s own Reec has helped elevate that experience as one of the league’s End Game hosts, keeping fans engaged during the biggest moments of the night. Whether it’s introducing players, interacting with the crowd or bringing the same energy listeners hear on the radio, Reec has become a familiar face throughout the 2026 AEBL season.

Beyond the highlights and packed crowds, AEBL continues to build opportunities for young athletes while showcasing Atlanta as one of the nation’s premier basketball cities. The league’s commitment to youth development, community outreach and creating exposure for players has helped it become one of the most respected summer basketball platforms in the country.

With five exciting weeks already complete, all eyes now turn toward Championship Weekend, which is just two weekends away. If the first half of the season is any indication, fans can expect an even bigger turnout, more celebrity appearances and some of the most competitive basketball Atlanta will see all summer.

Whether you’re a die-hard hoops fan or simply enjoy experiencing Atlanta’s culture at its best, Championship Weekend promises to deliver another unforgettable showcase where the stars come out, the competition reaches another level and AEBL reminds everyone why summer basketball in the South runs through Atlanta.

AEBL Continues to Make Atlanta the Center of Summer Basketball was originally published on majicatl.com