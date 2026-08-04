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Bonnie Banks Talks Rising Success, New Music & Her Journey

Bonnie Banks Talks Rising Success, New Music & Her Journey

Published on August 3, 2026
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Fresh off an electrifying performance at Majic Under the Stars, rising recording artist Bonnie Banks sat down with Reec and Junior of the Steve Harvey Morning Show for an exclusive backstage interview.

After captivating the crowd with two of her latest singles, which are gaining momentum on radio stations across the country, Bonnie talked about her musical journey, the excitement surrounding her growing success, and what fans can expect as her career continues to take off.

From the energy of performing live to the work happening behind the scenes, Bonnie shares what motivates her, how she’s navigating the industry, and why this chapter of her career feels like the beginning of something special.

Watch the full interview with one of music’s rising stars.

🎥 Interview: @reecswiney & Junior

Bonnie Banks Talks Rising Success, New Music & Her Journey was originally published on majicatl.com

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