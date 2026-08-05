3 shocking on-set tragedies involving actors

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Over the decades, several actors killed during filming have forced Hollywood to change how it manages film set safety. Three of the most famous to die in tragic film accidents include Brandon Lee, Vic Morrow, and Jon-Erik Hexum.

The Los Angeles Times reports that in the years 2010-2019, there were 19 deaths on film shoots. Although unexpected actor deaths are rare, taking a closer look at the three tragedies mentioned above highlights why filming safety norms have been overhauled over the decades.

Brandon Lee – The Crow (1993)

Brandon Lee, whose father was the martial-arts legend Bruce Lee, was just 28 years of age when he died in one of the most tragic film accidents to date. He was filming “The Crow,” a movie about a deceased musician who comes back from the dead to avenge his murder.

However, everything went wrong during the filming of the final scene. Lee’s character was supposed to be shot with a revolver filled with blanks. However, when actor Michael Massee fired the gun, a fragment of a dummy round mistakenly left inside by the production crew was discharged.

Brandon Lee was hit in the abdomen. Despite undergoing six hours of surgery, attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Vic Morrow – Twilight Zone: The Movie (1982)

Vic Morrow was a veteran actor whose death has gone down as one of the most notorious unexpected actor deaths in history. He was hit by a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter when it crashed to the ground during the filming of Twilight Zone: The Movie in July 1982.

The set was designed to replicate Vietnam during the war. Vic Morrow and two child actors were on the ground, trying to escape by pursuing a US Army helicopter. Tragically, pyrotechnics interfered with the helicopter rotor, causing it to crash to the ground and kill Morrow and the child actors with him.

The accident led to tougher filming safety norms, including stricter rules on the use of aircraft, explosives, and child performers.

Jon-Erik Hexum – Cover Up (1984)

Hollywood set dangers were brought to the fore in the death of Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984. Although his death did not happen during filming, a prop pistol loaded with blanks proved to be fatal. Not realizing that the force of the shot could be enough to injure him, Hexum held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, with tragic consequences.

How Hollywood Responded to Tragic Actor Deaths

Each of these and other celebrity accidents on set has left a mark on how films are made. One thing they all have in common is that legal action from relatives ensued afterward. While most of us don’t ply our trade on film sets, an Atlanta work injury attorney is the person to call if an accident at work has changed your life.

How Actors Killed During Filming Affect Workplace Safety

The tragedy of actors killed during filming has had a knock-on effect on workplace safety in general. Every worker should be able to do their job without unnecessary exposure to danger. If your workplace is less safe than it should be, take action to ensure you are not the next to suffer a life-changing accident, or worse.

For more workplace advice and celebrity stories, check out the rest of our site today!