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Drakeo The Ruler's Brother Shuts Down Rumors Involving Drake

Drakeo The Ruler's Brother Shuts Down Rumors Involving Drake

Conspiracy theories surrounding Drakeo The Ruler’s death continue to circulate, but his brother, Ralfy The Plug, is clearing the air.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Conspiracy theories surrounding Drakeo The Ruler’s death continue to circulate, but his brother, Ralfy The Plug, is clearing the air.

The West Coast rapper was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in 2021. In the years since, fans and internet detectives have continued to speculate about who may have been involved.

Due to his public fued with Drakeo at the time, YG has frequently been mentioned in online discussions, even though no evidence has linked to the killing.

As the rumors have continued to evolve, some conspiracy theories have even claimed Drake has helped fuel speculation linking YG to Drakeo’s murder in an effort to see the Compton rapper arrested.

During a recent interview, Ralfy The Plug dismissed those claims entirely, calling anyone who believes them delusional.

“N*ggas got a strong case of delusion. I just heard a n*gga say today that Drake been taking care of the family and sh*t, I know these n*ggas is getting delusional. Bro, this sh*t is getting crazy.”

Ralf’s comments come as the misinformation surrounding his brother’s death continues to spread online, with new theories surfacing years after the tragic incident.

While speculation may continue across social media, Ralfy is calling cap on all rumors.

Drakeo The Ruler's Brother Shuts Down Rumors Involving Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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