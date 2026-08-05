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4 FREE Family-Friendly Things to Do Around Metro Atlanta

Published on August 5, 2026
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4 FREE Family-Friendly Things to Do Around Metro Atlanta

1. Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL)

If you’re looking for high-energy entertainment that doesn’t cost a dime, check out the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League. It’s free to attend, you’ve got NBA players, overseas pros, college stars, celebrities sitting courtside, music, food and a real community atmosphere. Championship weekend is coming up, so now’s the perfect time to see what everybody’s been talking about.

2. Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

great free option is the Summer Shade Festival in Grant Park. Live music, an artist market, activities for kids and one of Atlanta’s most beautiful parks. Families can spend the entire afternoon without spending much money.

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3. High Museum – Second Sundays

“Hidden gems is UPS Second Sundays at the High Museum. On select Sundays admission is free, and they have family art activities, live performances and interactive exhibits that make it fun for kids and adults.

4. City of Atlanta & Fulton County Family Days

if you live in the City of Atlanta or work or live in Fulton County, Zoo Atlanta is free this weekend (Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9) 

4 FREE Family-Friendly Things to Do Around Metro Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com

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